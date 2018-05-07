Clear
Early voting in Vigo County will end Monday

Early voting is about to call it a wrap.

a wrap! the deadline to vote early in vigo county tomorrow is at noon. the only location where you can vote early tomorrow is at the vigo county annex. primary election day is this tuesday -- may 8th. count on news 10 for your complete election results -- tuesday night -- on-air and online at wthitv-dot-com. we're checking in with meteorologist brady harp...
Really nice days ahead.
