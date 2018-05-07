Clear
ISP officer involved in Saturday night crash, due to brake issue

An evening crash involved an Indiana State Trooper this weekend.

Posted: Sun May 06 16:24:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 06 16:24:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

saturday -- around 9 o'clock -- on u.s. 40 in putnam county.. officials say a red chevrolet pick-up truck -- pulling a dump trailer -- attempted to turn right.. instead officials say -- it hit an i-s-p dodge charger nearly head on. the driver reported a possible brake issue that may have led to the crash. no injuries were reported. if you're travelling in terre
