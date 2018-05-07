Speech to Text for Remembering Robert "Paulie" Olson

heartbroken following a loss of their own. 26-year-old robert olson was the man police found -- dead -- inside a home on south 18th street. news 10's lacey clifton sat down with his girlfriend tonight ... she explains how she's remembering him during this tragedy. . i had the honor of sitting down with angel archer -- robert paulie olson's girlfriend. she says those who had the chance to meet him were the lucky ones -- and there's no doubt he'll be missed. on friday -- angel archer received news she never thought she'd hear. "there's no explanation to why this happened the way it did." police say robert "paulie" olson was shot and killed by his roommate. archer had been dating olson for roughly a year. she remembers him fondly. "just an awesome all around person who was so outgoing and so full of spirit, he just, everything he did, and everyone he touched, he touched so many lives. everyone he talked to loved him." but more than a girlfriend or companion-- archer had another tie to paulie. "i was so excited to give him a baby girl. for him to hold her and meet her. like i said he was so wonderful to my son. he loved him and played with him." archer has been shaken by the loss of her soulmate -- and father of her child. but she is given hope by the baby girl growing inside her. "i know once she's here that's a part of him and i will always have that, me and his family, and all of his friends, we will always have her. i hope she looks so much like him, i so hope she looks exactly like him. i can't wait." archer says she was able to video chat with paulie before he left work. she was able to tell him-- she loved him. but archer has a message for all-- to share with your loved ones often, how you truly feel. "keep them all close to your heart because you never know when they're not going to be here. you never know when you're going to get a call, or when the last time is that you're going to be able to see them or hug them or kiss them. it just breaks my heart." a benefit is planned in olson's honor. money raised by the benefit will go to his mother to help with funeral costs. we have information on this event at wthi tv dot com. back to you.