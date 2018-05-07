Clear
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

A sunny start, but rain is moving in.

Posted: Sun May 06 06:57:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun May 06 06:57:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we start the day with some sunshine, but by the afternoon, expect thunderstorms. nothing severe at this time, and temperatures today will climb to 80 degrees. tonight a few showers will linger into the evening, but the later it gets, the more clearing we'll see. cool for the overnight, dropping to 49. tomorrow the sunshine comes back out, but temperatures will be just a little cooler, getting to 70 for the day time high.
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

