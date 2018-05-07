Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day to start off sunny but then scattered thundershowers will develop in the afternoon. the thundershowers will be part of a cool down that will impact the night sunday night through the beginning of the work week. lows sunday night will drop to the upper 40's. thundershower s will continue through the first part of the evening and then clear out through the night. continue through the night tonight. lows will drop to 50's. tomorrow highs will rise to the lower 80's. expect the day to start off sunny but then scattered thundershowers will develop in the afternoon. the thundershowers will be part of a cool down that will impact the night sunday night through the beginning of the work week. lows sunday night will drop to the upper 40's. thundershower s will continue through the first part of the evening and then clear out through the night. good evening..