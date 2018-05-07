Speech to Text for Community comes together during prayer vigil for fallen officer

officer rob pitts... many were already gathered in support and in his honor. news 10 was there as a community came together in unity -- during one of its darkest times. nats sounds of prayer -- help soothe a heartache shared by many... "i've even in the past sent him little facebook messages saying hey i'm glad you're ok when something has happened and last night we were just heartbroken." the loss of terre haute police officer rob pitts... is still hard to grasp. jeanie west -- a former neighbor -- was one of several lining the vigo county courthouse in his honor saturday night. "i have known rob my whole life." "he was suc a nice, sweet person... very friendly... just heart of gold." nats "the police officers of this community, they're amazing, they're second to none." the bridge church holds prayer service on the first saturday of every month... but when news of officer pitts came down friday night... senior pastor billy joe henry says their prayer service needed to take a different direction. "i know rob is an amazing man, i know he had a relationship, i know where he's at. the hope is one day we will all be reunited." and even with a loss so great... some are finding a relief in a deeper lesson... nats leaning on each other ... when tragedy aims to tear apart... "it's so important in these times to aims to tear apart... "it's so important in these times to really come out and do this and know that we support the police in everything they do." like we told you on news 10 at 6... another vigil will be held for officer pitts in sullivan, indiana. it will take place at the sullivan courthouse tomorrow night at 6 o'clock. news 10's garrett brown will cover that vigil. we'll have all the latest for you right here.. on news 10.. it's been almost seven years