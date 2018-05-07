Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Different agencies showing their support for Officer Rob Pitts

Different agencies are showing their support for a fallen Terre Haute Police Officer on social media.

Posted: Sat May 05 20:52:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 05 20:52:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Different agencies showing their support for Officer Rob Pitts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pitts' death.. an outpour of support has begun on social media.. numerous local law enforcement agencies have posted on facebook.. including the sullivan county and vermillion county sheriff's office -- as well as clinton city police.. even agencies in illinois have shared their support. it's all for the terre haute police department and fallen officer rob pitts. and not only have many taken to social
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It