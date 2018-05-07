Speech to Text for Several line the streets to pay their respects for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer

enforcement officers this morning ... that's as they transported the body of officer rob pitts in a procession. along the street -- dozens stood to show their support for the terre haute police department its fallen officer. several officers travelled many miles to take part in honoring officer pitts. the procession took him from regional hospital -- where he was last treated -- to debaun funeral home. we spoke with several people who felt called to show their support. [b9]pitts procession-sot sot james francis "these men and women who serve for us, i mean they protect us, they don't know if they're coming home or not.// i'm prior military and you know and, yeah it hits, it hits hard." /////// cody eller "especially when it happens in your home town, it's like a realization of this is actually happening and it's sad because people are just getting crazier and crazier it feels like and a lot of people are losing their families because of it." officer pitts' visitation will be this tuesday -- may 8th.. a public viewing will be held from 2 pm to 7 pm. all services will take place at indiana state university's hulman center. the funeral is set for -- wednesday may 9th at 11 am. hundreds of people were on scene at garden