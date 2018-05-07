Clear
Officials call fire "suspicious" in West Terre Haute

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Poplar Street.

story for you tonight... it happened just before 10 o'clock on "poplar street". again -- that's in west terre haute. the building was completely swallowed in flames... fire officials say they believe it was unoccupied.. officials are calling the fire suspicious. that's because -- they say -- this building has caught fire before. we'll continue to keep you updated as we learn more information from officials. we continue our coverage on a story
