Speech to Text for South tennis wins 3rd straight conference title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

braves in conference indiana action.. hosting franklin central.. here's lauren rowe at two singles.. the big time forehand to put the point away .. she rolls to the win for a south point .. at one singles erin freidrich goes opposite court to take a point of her own.. this was a hard fought win for her.. south up 2-0.. at the three spot.. paige bennett with some trickery.. she just nudges it over the net to take the point.. she'd win her match for south as well.. 3-oh. you might be noticing a pattern.. one doubles.. that's lily yeagley with the backhand finisher.. south wins at both doubles.. a clean sweep for the braves clinches the conference championship.. south girls win their 3rd conference indiana title in a row .. it's been a long offseason for indiana state football..