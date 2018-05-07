Clear
South defeats Evansville North

Braves win 5-3.

Posted: Sat May 05 18:07:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 05 18:07:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

terre haute south back in action hosting evansville north.. 1st inning.. braves playing solid defense behind benji downs.. caleb stultz fields it off the hop and makes a nice throw to first to beat the runner.. that ends the inning with no damage done.. bottom half.. owen findley lays down the bunt.. and sometimes this happens .. pitcher fields it and the throw is wild .. cole whitlock comes across to score and south is on the board first.. braves put another one in the win column today.. south beats evansville north 5-3. it's a big day for terre haute south tennis..
