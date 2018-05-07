Speech to Text for Northview baseball walks off Bloomington South

wants to be playing their best ball of the season.. and for northview .. the knights get a tough opponent at home today.. northview hosting bloomington south in a double header.. i-u commit brayden tucker on the mound.. he got great help behind.. check this out.. trey shaw with the leaping.. diving catch.. take another look at this one.. he extends and pulls that one out of the air.. that preserves the northview lead.. bottom 4 though .. knights down one.. brigham booe puts it out of reach of the first baseman.. that scores the tying run.. northview and bloomington south all square in the 4th.. to the 6th.. knights trailing again .. this time it's gavin morris who drives on across.. a single up the middle makes it 5-5.. but they're down again in the 7th .. bases loaded for brayden tucker.. the pitch is in the dirt.. he says it hit his front leg.. umpires discuss it and they give him first base.. the tying run comes across.. it's 6-6 now .. then.. next batter is brigham booe and he's the hero.. this one a shot to deep left field.. it falls and rolls to the fence and that will do it.. walk it off brigham booe.. an r-b-i double for the senior lifts northview over bloomington south in walk- off fashion.. knights beat the panthers 7-6. [e4]ths vs en bsb-vo a day after winning the glove