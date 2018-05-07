Speech to Text for Second annual Buddy Walk honors Colton Murray

took a step towards highlighting an important cause... today was the second annual "buddy walk".. it was held by "down syndrome indiana". visitors could play games and check out local entertainment. local businesses donated food for the participants! organizers say it's all about spreading awareness about down syndrome and the importance of acceptance. "the whole buddy walk is to just raise awareness for down syndrome. to help promote inclusion and acceptance of people with down syndrome and just to kind of show everybody that people with down syndrome are more alike than different." the event honored colton murray -- who had down syndrome.. you may remember news 10 doing several stories about colton. he recently passed away due to complications. at the end of the walk -- participants held a balloon release in his honor.