Speech to Text for Reaction from Garden Quarter Residents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

standoff ... the "entire" apartment complex of garden quarter was placed on lockdown. news 10s garrett brown joins us live from garden quarter right now... he has more on how neighbors are feeling after that scary situation. yes alia behind me is the apartment building where it all took place. the entire neighborhood has been very quiet following last nights shooting. many of them reflecting on the tragedy that took place just outside their front doors. crews from garden quarter came to repair and clean up the scene of the shooting. they cleaned up broken glass and threw away debris from inside the complex. many in the neighborhood spent most of their time inside their homes. some reflecting on what they had seen .. and mourning the community's loss. earlier today i talked with one person who lived nearby that saw the shootout take place. "we heard about three to four gunshots when the officers arrived and then we had seen the officer fall and his partner pulling him to safety and pulling him to safety to take off with him." "what was your reaction when you saw that going on?" "get back in th house. that's all we thought was crap we gotta get back in the house this is real. my heart goes out to the family of that festival. " it's a description that's very hard to hear. now i also talked to others in the neighborhood who were around for the shooting. including those who feared for their own lives. we'll have more of their reactions coming up tonight on news 10. reporting live in garden quarter. im news 10's garrett back, back to you. //////// looking ahead to news 10 nightwatch.. we will hear