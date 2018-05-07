Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Statement from Governor Eric Holcomb

Statement from Governor Eric Holcomb

Posted: Sat May 05 15:22:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 05 15:22:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Statement from Governor Eric Holcomb

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

death of officer pitts heartbreaking. he released a statement earlier today. it reads in part -- "the sorrow janet and i feel for his family -- the terre haute police department and the wabash valley region is beyond words. i ask hoosiers around the state to join me in honoring patrolman pitts' service and dedication." [b14]x live-monvo open during the tense hours of last night's shooting and
Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It