Speech to Text for Statement from Governor Eric Holcomb

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

death of officer pitts heartbreaking. he released a statement earlier today. it reads in part -- "the sorrow janet and i feel for his family -- the terre haute police department and the wabash valley region is beyond words. i ask hoosiers around the state to join me in honoring patrolman pitts' service and dedication." [b14]x live-monvo open during the tense hours of last night's shooting and