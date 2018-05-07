Speech to Text for Officer Pitts taken from hospital to funeral home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police agencies paid their respects today through an officer escort. news 10's lacey clifton was there. it was a somber journey for the dozens of law enforcement officers transporting fallen patrolman rob pitts. dozens of people lined the street to show their support for terre haute police officer rob pitts. many law enforcement agencies were present for pitts' escort as well. several officers traveled many miles to take part in honoring officer pitts. saturday's procession took officer pitts from regional hospital where he was last treated to debaun funeral home. i caught up with several people who didn't know officer pitts personally, but felt called to show their support. james francis "these men and women who serve for us, i mean they protect us, they don't know if they're coming home or not.// i'm prior military and you know and, yeah it hits, it hits hard." /////// cody eller "especially when it happens in your home town, it's like a realization of this is actually happening and it's sad because people are just getting crazier and crazier it feels like and a lot of people are losing their families because of it." /////////// within the last 30-minutes.. arrangements for officer pitts have been made public. visitation will take place tuesday -- may 8th. viewing