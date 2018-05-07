Clear
Vigo County Vigil for Officer Pitts

Posted: Sat May 05 15:18:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

back to the vigil we showed you at the top of the show. people are gathering to honor officer pitts at the vigo county courthouse. that's where we find news 10's rondrell moore. he joins us now live. rondrell -- what is happening there tonight? i'm here at the vigo county court house. dozens of people are here showing their support. there has been music and prayer. this was organized by local churches. for now, reporting live in terre haute, rondrell moore, news 10. another prayer vigil will be held tomorrow
