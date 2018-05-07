Speech to Text for Timeline: The Death of a Terre Haute Police Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call came in for an officer down around 6:30 last night. news 10's heather good had live coverage from the scene throughout the evening. she joins us live in the studio with more on the timeline of events. officers on the scene told me several times... it's a call they never want to get... but they did. people from various agencies dropped what they were doing and came to help in any way they could. nats:siren, police cars speeding to scene friday... may 4, 2018. a call goes out ... officer down. nats: more sirens, cars map: authorities say terre haute police were investigating a murder on south 18th street. one male was found dead. the investigation led police to garden quarter aparments. video: that's where police say the homicide suspect engaged police... shooting from the second floor of the building. officers returned fire. pic: officer rob pitts was shot and taken to regional hospital... and he would never recover from his injuries. an autopsy revealed pitts died from a single gun shot to the head. nats: drones, helicopter, srt at garden quarter apartments... authorites worked into the night... with the suspect barricaded. shortly before nine... police say a woman left the apartment on her own. 9:15 several minutes later... swat entered the building and found the suspect in a second floor hallway. nats? initial reports were that the suspect was apprehended but injured. shortly before 10:30 in a press conference friday night... indiana state police confirmed the suspect was dead. there local agenices vowed to continue their support of the terre haute police department. vigo co sheriff says: this is going to be a very difficult time for thpd and the citizens of terre haute don't need to worry. the indiana state police, along with my office and also our neighboring sheriff's offices are sending deputies and officers in to cover the city of terre haute while they mourn the loss of their fellow officer." not long ago... we learned an autopsy had been completed on the 18th street homicide victim. right now... police aren't releasing any other details on that invesitgation. back to you. [b8]autopsy results-open fs headon the vigo county coroner's office has released new