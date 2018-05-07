Speech to Text for Chad Overton candidate profile

help you prepare for election day. we continue our coverage of "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" with democrat chad overton. he says he knows business... running his own for two decades... now democrat chad overton says he can use that experience as the next 43rd district representative. overton says, "i've always worked not only for my paycheck but i've created hundreds of other paychecks so i think the experience in knowing firsthand how to handle economic growth and economic development obviously plays a huge role in this." on the topic of school safety... overton says he wants to immediately increase the amount of money going to schools so they can take steps to increase security. heather says, "one of the other ideas that has been tossed around is the idea of arming teachers, are you for or against that?" overton says, "i'm not really for that. i think teachers go to college to teach and sometimes it seems that we even take that responsibility away from them, making them teach a standarized test which is a whole other issue but to me it makes no sense to arm a teacher. i don't understand that at all. i mean do the next thing we want them to do is go to the parking lot and do the asphaut during the summer, too?" on the topic of opioids and the drug epidemic... overton says he is a foster parent and has witnessed the impact the crisis is having on children. he says work should be done to prevent addiction... and he wants to hold manufacturers accountable. with campaign coverage you can count on, heather good, news 10. to see the full interview with candidate chad overton ... and previous candidate interviews ... visit our website ... wthitv.com. our "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" coverage continues tomorrow with democrat tonya