Speech to Text for Not afraid of some dirt. First Female Student to Wins Ivy Tech auto competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

everyone! news 10's abby kirk met this student. she shows us how getting your hands dirty isn't always a bad thing. nat, nat, nat taylor crafton was just in diapers when she fell in love with everything "cars".... "just hanging around the barn with my grandpa and my uncle. gave me the interest in that's what i want to do." crafton is 18 years-old....a senior at northview high school in brazil, indiana.... nat "just gettin dirty and finding something to pick a part and put back together." she doesn't not embody what most envision for a typical auto mechanic.... nat for "2" years shes enrolled in an auto shop class offered at school. "3" hours of her wee days are spent "here" .... nat working on "real cars" ---diagnosing..."real problems." -teacher "she is one of those that just jumps in. she is not afraid to work on anything, she is not afraid to diagnose anything." every school year, the students put their skills to the test in the ivy tech automotive skills challenge. crafton recently received first place at the competiton. -teacher "if she runs into a problem, she won't give up." "anything that needs work on...we just get the job done." "crafton" is the first female t win her division since the competion began. "don't be scared. don't let boys intimidate you. set your heart to something you want to do and do it." she says her team was behind her the entire way. "they believed in me more than anyone i know, didn't back down ..just kept their faith." driving into a future of "stem" with a female leading th way ... in brazil, indiana -- abby kirk, news 10. crafton recieved a scholarship for 1-thousand dollars. she says she plans to attend ivy tech in the fall to study diesel technology.