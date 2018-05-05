Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

erupted on the big island sending many rural residents erupted on the big island sending many rural residents fleeing. drone footage---- today we'll see both sun and clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.