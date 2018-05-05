Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fallen Officer Identified in Deadly Shooting Full Story

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Sunshine with a few sprinkles today, but changes tomorrow.

Posted: Sat May 05 07:08:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 05 07:08:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

erupted on the big island sending many rural residents erupted on the big island sending many rural residents fleeing. drone footage---- today we'll see both sun and clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. well, hi. this is bill elliott with ross elliott jewelers, and i just wanted to take a moment today to talk clouds, but an overall nice day, with temperatures topping out at 78. tonight a few clouds will roll in, and temperatures cool off to 54 for the overnight low. sunday is when we see the changes. we'll start off with some sun and clouds, but by the afternoon, expect to start seeing showers. highs tomorrow getting to 80, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Nice Saturday, but chance for rain moves in Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It