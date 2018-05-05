Speech to Text for TH South baseball wins The Glove Trophy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has had a walk-off, but the rivalry delievered one tonight ... the braves and patriots faced each other with the glove trophy on the line... it didn't take long to get our defensive play of the game...first inning terre haute south left fielder owen findly makes a ridiculous diving catch in foul territory.... look at that again, good chance you'll see it next week on rick's rallies... ross egger would cap a five-run second inning for terre haute north, patriots take a five-nothing lead.... terre haute south fights back to tie the game and they take the lead in the fourth on a big two-out base-hit by senior cam cook.... braves up six-five... egger had a good game for north.....he drives in his third run of the game...his sac fly gives the patriots a seven-six lead in the sixth.... bottom seventh.... south has tied the game at seven...they have the bases loaded with two outs and butler signee benji downs up... these are the moments great players dream about and downs delivers a walk-off single to right to win it for south.. the braves win eight to seven, they win the glove trophy for the third time in the last four years... downs game- winning hit was the first walk- off in the north-south baseball series since joe meggs delivered one in 2008... the braves knew they had the guy they wanted with the game on the line! south vermillion's hope grange had intended to go to iu in the fall as a student, those plans have been