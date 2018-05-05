Clear
Hope Grange signs with IU

South Vermillion senior to play college softball for the Hoosiers

had intended to go to iu in the fall as a student, those plans have been altered just a bit.... the senior will still be attending indiana, but she'll be a student- athlete while in bloomington... today hope signed to play softball for the lady hoosiers....she's the first division one softball player in south vermillion history... iu is getting a good one, she already owns the school single-season home run record... she's never hit below 400 during her career and in 2017 grange earned second team all-star... every since she was a little girl hope's dream was to play d1 softball, grange says that's a reality for her now because she never gave up! [e3]hope grange signs-sot i worked my hardest. i gave it everything i had and i never stopped dreaming. words can't describe how excited i am. love coaching staff and school. ready for opportunity. the terre haute south girls tennis team can clinch a conference indiana title tomorrow ..... the lady braves have been one of the best teams in the state this season,
