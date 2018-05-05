Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Fallen Officer Identified in Deadly Shooting Full Story

Police officer killed at Garden Quarter apartment complex

Posted: Fri May 04 17:44:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 17:44:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

information just moments ago. we're still working to get informatiion. here's what we know now. the terre haute police department were investigating a homicide on south 18th street. the investigation led them to garden quarter apartments. that's where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. news 10's heather good is on the scene right now. she's in the middle of a live interview. we'll join the conversation now.
