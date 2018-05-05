Speech to Text for Police officer killed at Garden Quarter apartment complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information just moments ago. we're still working to get informatiion. here's what we know now. the terre haute police department were investigating a homicide on south 18th street. the investigation led them to garden quarter apartments. that's where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. news 10's heather good is on the scene right now. apartments. that's where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. news 10's heather good is on the scene right now. she's in the middle of a live interview. we'll join the conversation now. [504]hg video from scene 2 2 information just moments ago. we're still working to get informatiion. here's what we know now. the terre haute police department were investigating a homicide on south 18th street. the investigation led them to garden quarter apartments. that's where the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. news 10's heather good is on the scene right now. we'll bring you more information later in a live report. [504]hg video from scene