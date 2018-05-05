Clear
Food Drive Starts today

Posted: Fri May 04 15:28:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 15:28:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

first financial bank's food collection drive is officially underway. associates stood outside today collecting donations. they'll do that every friday this may. there's still plenty of time to get involved. you can also drop off non- perishable food or cash donations in bank lobbies. every first financial location is participating. a local softball standout signed on to
