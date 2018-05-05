Speech to Text for Mental Health Awareness Month

.. which is why several organizations are joining together in the community.. one in five americans suffer from mental health issues.. "that's over 43 million people in america.." which is why it's so important to shed light on the illness. the hamilton center in terre haute is hosting events all month.. trying to stop the stigma on mental health. "we know that there are far more people that need services than reach out and receive those services. part of that is stigma, and part of that is access." other folks like patty mitchell are working to take matters into their own hands.. by hosting a "mental health awareness walk".. she and her husband are working to remember their son who they lost due to mental illness. "come together to raise awareness. it touches everybody's family in one way or another." greg mitchell says it's important to remember his son... and others in the community. "glad we're remembering him and getting the message out there." the walk will begin at 9th and ohio just outside of our station.. and continue down ohio....to the vigo county court house. they're asking the community to participate.. and wear green! "any color green. just go green and join in." the main mission of the month is to let the community know there is help available... "we want everyone to know that's either suffering from a mental illness or friends and family of those suffering that there's help out there. there's hope, and there's healing. recovery is possible." again the walk will take place right here on ohio street tomorrow.. it begins at 5 p.m. if you'd like to participate.. you can learn more information on our website at wthi tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute.. kylee stewart .. news 10. "you" can help people dealing with hunger right here in the wabash valley.