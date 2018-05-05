Speech to Text for Rockville Speed Sign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on news 10 first at five i told you about the parke county sheriffs office newest tool. the department just received a dynamic speed sign. it tracks motorist speeds then shows them on a digital sign. it is currently posted in marshal just north of rockville. there the neighborhood has made several complaints about drives constantly going over speed limit by nearly twenty miles per hour. so far the sign has been working helping to reduce speeds. now each one of these roughly cost nine thousand dollars. but the department received a grant saving the county money. they know its not solution to speeding but they hope it will help. "we do sit out and we try to watch traffic and speeders but we cant be everywhere at all the time so this is something that's part of an answer. its not the answer, but part of the answer." the speed sign also keeps track of the average speeds. this will allow the department to know if they need to start enforce that street longer to catch the violators. it may still be a few years but the sheriffs office hopes to get a few more of these signs in the coming years. back to