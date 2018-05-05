Speech to Text for Coffin at former ICON site

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute construction site. good evening. i'm rondrell moore. we'll catch up with patrece dayton a little later in the show. this past winter, crews found a human skull at the former icon building. this week, they had to remove an intact coffin they discovered. news 10's jon swaner has more. [b2]icon bones update 6pm-pkg off top digging has resumed here at the riverfront lofts project here on first street. this backhoe is digging a water line for the project. that digging came to a halt here this week when they discovered an intact coffin. that brought in the state dnr and isu anthropologists. now, isu has said that the contractor has been very cooperative with every discovery of human remains on this project, and they knew it was possible, because this used to be the old indian orchard cemetery grounds. we talked with one isu anthropology student who says this experience she's gaining has been very invaluable. "we've just been sifting looking for any coffin nails, coffin pins, coffin wood, human remains." "it helps to preserve our past. after we analyze, we can see what kind of remains they were. we can link it to what was here and what was going on at this time." "at isu, we emphasize experiential learning, and that means students get to go out into the field and do hands on work." "isu anthropology professor dr. shawn phillips praises the contractor in this project, saying they have been extremely cooperative. they've followed state law to a "t," an they've allowed them to do their work to make sure that all human remains are handled with dignity and respect. in terre haute, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you." dr. phillips says the coffin they found