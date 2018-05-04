Speech to Text for Terre Haute Buddy Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nearly "250"-"buddy walks" ta place around the world. the 2nd annual "terre haute buddy walk" is taking place "tomorrow". money raised.. helps "down syndrome indiana" provide educational resources. "the buddy walk" steps-off at "10"-o'clock tomorrow mornin "at i-s-u's memorial stadium". beyond the walk.. "an informational tent" will be set-up, team awards will be handed-out, and entertainment will also be provided. you're about to meet our 5th and final "golden apple