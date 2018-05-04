Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute Buddy Walk

Terre Haute Buddy Walk

Posted: Fri May 04 15:15:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 15:15:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute Buddy Walk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nearly "250"-"buddy walks" ta place around the world. the 2nd annual "terre haute buddy walk" is taking place "tomorrow". money raised.. helps "down syndrome indiana" provide educational resources. "the buddy walk" steps-off at "10"-o'clock tomorrow mornin "at i-s-u's memorial stadium". beyond the walk.. "an informational tent" will be set-up, team awards will be handed-out, and entertainment will also be provided. you're about to meet our 5th and final "golden apple
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It