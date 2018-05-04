Clear
Team of Mercy

Team of Mercy

Posted: Fri May 04 15:14:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 15:14:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

training others "how to do the same". we're talking about "team of mercy". "today".. "the group" held an all-day seminar in terre haute. it focused "on youth mental health first aid". "15"-participants learned skills.. and how to look for symptoms of problems. "organizers".. want to get out the message.. that issues plaguing teens.. like: "suicide".. are preventable with the right help. ////// [b15]team of mercy-sot vo //////// 05:20:07,01 "individuals are hurting and they're hurting all around our community, and that it can be resolved." ////// "educators", "religious leaders", and "members of the community".. attended today's seminar. leaders", and "members of the community".. attended today's seminar. "mental health".. taking "cent stage" this month. and
