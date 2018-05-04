Clear
Mock trial at VC courts

Mock trial at VC courts

Posted: Fri May 04 15:12:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 15:12:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

trials "at the vigo county courthouse" "middle school students".. filled the roles of people.. who would typically be "in the courtroom". that includes.. "the judge", "jury", and "lawyers". one of the cases involved someone breaking into a vending machine. "real vigo county judges" helped today. "they told us".. this is a unique and valuable experience for the kids. ////// [b13]mock trial challenge-sot vo "most students just haven't had a chance to be in a court room. it's not like csi or any movies on t-v ." /////// this is the end "of a special project". it started in february. "28"-attorneys worked with 8th graders "at local middle schools".. leading-up to this event. [b14]team of mercy-vo "1"-group is taking on "some tough topics".. while
