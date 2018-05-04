Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Northview High School's Michele Hunter

this morning, news 10's patrece dayton and photojournalist tony kassissieh take us to northview high school in brazil, indiana. that's where history is taught by a golden apple teacher. working hard to make the past... important to our future. ...michele hunter... thanks patrece . to call michele hunter's job challenging might be an understatement. ap u-s history... ap world history...ap european history. 22 years at northview high school in clay county, indiana. working to make history come alive for teenagers. ...i know you have a majority in the parliament so here's an idea...why don't you be my prime minister and mussolini's like who me? me be your prime minister?... hunter says she tries to make history "real" so kids remember. it's real people doing real things. and it's that relateability students say works for them. ...the way she teaches she makes it easy for everyone to understand .... ...i teach a lot of ap kids and some of them have never really been challenged and so trying to show them that they can do it but then give them a safety net sometimes is a tight rope walk .... hunter is a homegrown treasure. she graduated from northview high shool. she says she never thought she'd make it back. but now...she has spent more than half of her life in these hallways. ...i'm a story teller and so everything i do kinda goes around the stories.... ... mussolini takes all of that control for himself in italy.... ...she has them connect the past to today and that's tough to do. when she makes it relevant it really gets the kids going and gets them engaged ... ...if you are trying she will find a way to help you... hunter's an active teacher leader at northview. she's in charge of the academic quiz bowl team and the superbowl team. both taking home multiple awards between them. ...i think this is a tough profession sometimes because you get a little snippet of these kids' lives and then they go on. and unless they come back and tell you thank you you don't necessarily hear it or you don't know the impact that you have.... clearly michele hunter is having an impact. some would say it's "golden". ...it's kinda like making it to the big leagues. we have a plaque at the front of the building. it has all of these teachers who big leagues. we have a plaque at the front of the building. it has all of these teachers who have won the golden apple. ...some of those teachers i had and i know how i felt about them and the job that they did ... winners from 1993 to 2014. now...engrave michelle hunter's name on that plaque. a 2018 golden apple teacher. "making history" in her own way...by shaping the future. happening tonight -- all five golden apple winners will be celebrated in a special ceremony at ivy tech in terre haute. "you" are welcome to attend. it's at 7 o'clock in the auditorium.