Speech to Text for The Run for the 43rd: Norm Loudermilk

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

race for indiana house of representatives. news 10's heather good met with each of the candidates... to help you prepare for election day. this morning - we continue our coverage of "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" with democrat norm loudermilk. he served several years as a terre haute city council member... worked as a police officer... and is an assistant fire chief and arson investigator. now democrat norm loudermilk says he wants to use his experience in a new job representing the 43rd district. loudermilk says the children come first and more must be done to get money for school safety. he says he is "absolutely against" arming teachers. loudermilk says, "if we were to run into the school or of the police officers were and they saw someone running toward them with a gun, i don't know that that's a good idea and that person running toward them could be a teacher." loudermilk says he's seen "a huge increase" an opioid overdoses in his work with the fire department. he wants to see more treatment facilities and training for first responders in administering the overdose reversing drug naloxone. loudermilk says laws may need enacted to hold drug prescibers accountable. on the topic of jobs... loudermilk says he will use the same approach he did as a city council member to support local business. heather asks, "what will you do to represent the 43rd district and encourage growth in the region. loudermilk says, "well, the first thing is we're going to have to work with the chamber of commerce but those people that have always been diametrically opposed like the chamber of commerce and some of our trade unions have to realize we've got to work together. this can't be a partisan issue." he says bi-partisanship is key to ensuring the district is not forgotten. with campaign coverage you can count on, heather good, news 10. to see the full interview with candidate norm loudermilk and previous candidate interviews - check out wthi tv dot com. [i3]ground beef recall-open vo we have a health alert you need to know about