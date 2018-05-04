Speech to Text for Terre Haute family will be honored at March of Dimes

the "de-groote's" lost their first child. their second baby spent a month in the "new born intensive care unit". the da-growt family is ready to lace up their shoes and hit the track here at rose-hulman. they are the "featured family" at this year's march of dimes walk happening tomorrow. say hello to cambry! she's only "3" years old... but don't let her small size fool you. she brings plenty of energy to the table. cambry loves to look at old pictures of her in the "nicu". doctors say she was a high- risk pregnancy. speaking of pictures -- you'll find a "4 by 6" of baby feet on the family's wall. that's little carston. he passed away "7-months" into megan's pregnancy. both of their children are reason they march! "to keep carston's memory alive and celebrate cambry.. and how far she's come. and to have a team behind us" the "da-growt" family has "80" people signed up to support them on saturday. even "cambry's" pediatrician's office is coming. they plan to "flood" the march with blue shirts... reading "carston and cambry". it's happening at rose-hulman institute of technology in terre haute. the goal is to help "premature babies in the wabash valley." after the "de-groote's" lost their first son... they didn't stop trying. even though doctors told them -- their pregnancy could come with a lot of risks. years later they welcomed little "cambry" into the world! she spent a month in the "new born intensive care unit" at union hospital in terre haute. the da-growts credit the nurses and doctors for giving them their biggest joy! tomorrow they will march to celebrate how far she's come. each step will also "honor" baby carston who was taken too early. this year -- the march will be held inside the "rose hulman recreational sports center." if you haven't already signed-up -- registration starts at 9-am. the event kicks-off "one- hour later at 10-am."