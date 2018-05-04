Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Beer Fest and Wine Tasting

beer fest and wine tasting: old, new, bottled and brewed the fourth annual community event is saturday at the clay county 4-h fairgrounds south of brazil on state road 59. beer and wine tasting will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., however representatives of the home brewers club will be outside the event hall demonstrating home brewing techniques and processes throughout the day. terre haute brewery will provide tasty crafted beer for those attending the event. an array of unique home-brewed beverages also will be offered by members of the home brewers club. wine tasting will be provided at no additional cost to the $25 event ticket. cost is $10 for designated drivers. local business, fifi's, will serve appetizers! the band, mullet over, will play. tickets can be purchased at the event for $25 or online at ticketleap.com. you can also can contact natalie shonk at annunciation church by calling 812.448.1901. owners of several restaraunts tews.