Clear

Friday Morning Forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Afternoon showers possible. High: 78° Friday night: Rain ending and some clearing possible. Turning cooler. Low: 52° Saturday: Mixing sun and clouds. Warmer. High: 80°

Posted: Fri May 04 04:59:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 04 05:00:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

may the 4th be today, but we're also going to see the sunshine make a comeback too. highs today at 77. it will be windy! a clearing sky tonight lows sink to 53. then, mainly sunny for your cinco de mayo, a high at 79. a few clouds back in the sky tomorrow night, lows at 54. then, sunny and warmer on sunday; with a chance for pop-up showers.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

