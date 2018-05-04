Clear

Thursday Late Forecast

Thursday Late Forecast

Posted: Thu May 03 19:43:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 19:43:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. friday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 52. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. something that mom and i have been discussing for about a of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. friday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 52. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It