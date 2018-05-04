Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. friday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 52. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. something that mom and i have been discussing for about a of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 26 mph. friday night a 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. partly cloudy, with a low around 52. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. friday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5pm. mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. south southwest wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. winds could