Speech to Text for Big Four Track & Field Meet

baseball and softball ... but bragging rights among the big four schools in terre haute north, terre haute south, west vigo and northview were still on the line tonight in track and field.. it was rainy big four track and field meet at terre haute south ... ahmad benford dominated the competition at long jump....the terre haute north sophomore won at 20-feet three and a half inches... west vigo senior ethan roach continues to show he's the fastest man in the wabash valley....the wake forest signee set a new big four meet record in the 100 meter dash, winning in 11 seconds., not bad considering he said it wasn't even close to his best run... chris clapp was strong winning the 400 meter dash for the patriots ..... northview sophomore brylar metz bounced back from fall in the 110 meter hurdles to win the 300 meter hurdles... in his very first big four meet, terre haute south freshman cael light was a champ in the 1600 meter run... a team score of 90, the terre haute south boys won the big four track and field meet for the third year in a row... girls side......terre haute north's abby kissinger was flying through the sky to win pole vault... lily barton won the 1600 meter run....the terre haute south sophomore beat her closest competitor by 15 seconds... northview star eden siples won the big four 400 meter dash for the third year in a row... terre haute north's emma saunders took top honors in the 300 meter hurdles.... best finish of the night was in the 200 meter dash...terre haute south's naiya carmichael beat northview's eden siples by a hundreth of a second..... terre haute south wins with 108 and a half points, its their fifth straight big four girls track and field title tonight a 30 percent chance of showers