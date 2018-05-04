Clear

Linton baseball rolling

Miners are 12-4 this season

Posted: Thu May 03 19:39:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 19:39:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Linton baseball rolling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

.... linton's success is really no surprise, their 11 and four and a have a ton of talent ... many from this current group have guided this program to back to back sectional titles .... the miners focus is on the postseason and they believe they are making progress everyday to make a serious state tourney run.... we just keep getting better and better. our heading approach have to get better. i think our pitching and defense have been pretty good. we have to continue to get better each day. i think if we continue to work hard, come state tourney time. i think it could be fun. the indiana state men's basketball schedule hasn't been
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It