Speech to Text for Sam Mihara at Candles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in terre haute. "sam mihara " visited the "candles holocaus museum". he's a second-generation japanese american. mee-har-uh was just nine years old when he was forced into a prison camp in wyoming during world war 2. he talked tonight about the importance of recognizing this kind of thing happened on american soil. everyone needs to be on their guard and make sure that they watch for signs it might happen again to others, other religious groups, other races. mee-har-uh speaks at many events. he's also a lecturer at u- c-l-a and harvard on the japanese internment.