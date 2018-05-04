Speech to Text for Timmy Herrin pitching lights out for IU

win a lot lately is terre haute native timmy herrin... no one has ever questioned timmy herrin's talent.... once the indiana pitcher got out of his own way this year, it has finally started to click... herrin: its mental. first couple of outings had a little bit of bad luck. did a lot with pitching coach. figured something out and going out and competing. its working out for me. coach: didn't have it through holiday but been strong last couple of weeks. iu leads the nation with the lowest era and herrin has been be a key part of that.... he's three and ohh this season with a 2.93 era....the last month of the season has seen herrin pitch the best of his career ....the lefty has found his grove on the mound, giving up just seven runs in his last six starts... really confident and good with my stuff. going out and excuting and its paying off. no doubt the six-five southpaws mlb draft stock is on the rise, but timmy says that hasn't crossed his mind....his focus right now is to try and help make the nationally ranked hoosiers as good as they can be..... want to continue to be a valuable part of this team and help us win. help this team succeed and go as far as we can. linton is our highest ranked baseball team in the area...the miners come in fifth in this weeks 2a poll