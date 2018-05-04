Speech to Text for Dance Ordinance at City Council

if i wanna dance in my yard, it shouldn't be against no law to dance in your own yard. now, city leaders have a plan on moving forward from here. [b2]x cont coverage-boxes open some changes could be made to a city ordinance regarding dance parties thanks to "your" input. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the terre haute city council met tonight. the dance permit ordinance was not on the agenda but it still took up an hour of the meeting. news 10's heather good is live at city hall tonight. she continues our coverage of this controversy by explaining what happened tonight. after your calls ... and questions... the terre haute city attorney says work is already underway to rename and make changes to the city dance permit ordinance. 3:25:42 tommy williams says, "why should i have to pay for a ticket when i'm on my own property?" birthday boy tommy williams was not the only one at the terre haute city council meeting to talk about the city dance permit ordinance. 3:22:14 person says, "i'm all about following the rules i just need to know what they are." 3:34:23 person says, "this feels like an ordinance that is very dated." williams claims he was wrongfully ticketed for not having a permit at his birthday barbeque. terre haute police chief john plasse and sergeant denzil lewis addressed the council and the public about the rule but still refrained from speaking about williams' case. city officials proposed this ordinance after a series of what they say were violent parties. 3:43:06 plasse says "i can bet you had we not stepped up those efforts someone else would have got shot, some probably would have got killed." 3:12:15 james taylor says, "i understood that a year ago but people that are paying their taxes here in the city of terre haute should not be penalized for people who come from out of town having events." others voiced frustration about getting permits and the necessary insurance and security. 3:19:21 mary howard hamilton says, "every week we encountered difficulty. insurance issues. type of music. number of security that needed to be there. we had to triple the security and we didn't have any problems. unfortunately, with all the road blocks, we didn't have a very successful block party." 3:21:47 person says, "for the blues fest, do i need a dance ordinance for it? i don't know. i mean the statement is if people are gathering with the intention of dance. well, yeah, i want people to dance at the blues fest." 3:27:03 ish nations says, "it was not our intention to make you pay to go get a dance permit. to me this sounds like a training issue with the police department and i agree that we obviously need to tweak this ordinance." councilman karrum nasser asked police chief plasse a series of questions to clear-up confusion. 3:50 ish karrum ask plasse questions now the city attorney is working on an amendment to change the name of the permit and clear-up confusion about who needs a permit and when. police chief plasse maintains this ordinance only targets events where admission is being charged. the city attorney says he hopes to have language ready for the council to concider at the next meeting. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. city council members also talked about an ordinance to rezone an area for proposed condominiums.