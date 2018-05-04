Speech to Text for Park Place Condo

about an ordinance to rezone an area for proposed condominiums. news 10 has told you about "park place condominiums". the developer has a plan to build about 80 units. that would be near fruitridge avenue and poplar street. the homes would be sold...not rented. the developer wants the area to be re-zoned from single family to two-family residential. the developer will not buy the property from "beau monde l-l-c" without the rezoning. council members only "heard" th request tonight. they did "not" take any action. the area planning commission and county council will also weigh in on the project. [b6]hokaido restaurant latest-vo seven restaurant owners in indiana