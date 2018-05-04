Clear

Park Place Condo

Park Place Condo

Posted: Thu May 03 19:37:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 19:37:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Park Place Condo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

about an ordinance to rezone an area for proposed condominiums. news 10 has told you about "park place condominiums". the developer has a plan to build about 80 units. that would be near fruitridge avenue and poplar street. the homes would be sold...not rented. the developer wants the area to be re-zoned from single family to two-family residential. the developer will not buy the property from "beau monde l-l-c" without the rezoning. council members only "heard" th request tonight. they did "not" take any action. the area planning commission and county council will also weigh in on the project. [b6]hokaido restaurant latest-vo seven restaurant owners in indiana
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It