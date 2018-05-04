Speech to Text for THFD Chili Cook-off

hosting their annual "chili cook-off". the fire department will also be celebrating 150 years! members of the community are invited to come and vote for the best tasting chili .. the cook-off raises money for the department to buy toys for kids in the community. [b17]thfd chili cookoff plug-sot fs "it's a big deal for us and we're really appreciative of the community, they're very generous. so it's all about the kids and that's why we're here." the cook off will be held this saturday may 5th.. it'll start at three p.m. admission is free ... but donations will be accepted. a former wabash valley baseball star is having a great season with the