Speech to Text for Small Business Week in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

business week". it highlights small businesses in our community. news 10's kylee stewart is live in terre haute. she tells us how this week impacts one local company. "b and s plumbing" started out as a small business in terre haute more than thirty years ago.. they've been working hard ever since. "b and s plumbing" has been in business for many years. sally stewart owns the business with her husband, bill. she says it's important to recognize the small businesses in our community. "it's very important that we give back to those in the community that have a small business that have taken a big risk to start this business for themselves." this week is "national" "small business week"..which means "th community" celebrates all small businesses. several community leaders held a "small business workshop" to help business owners learn more about maintaining their companies. "it's great to have large box manufacturing or a real large employer for a community but the entrepreneurship of the small businesses are probably even more important." the hard work and dedication of owners is also important.. as many benefit from their work... "so many people in our area alone are small business owners or employed by a small business" the "terre haute chamber of commerce" and "indiana small business development center" have been "highlighting small businesses right here in the area. "if we really want jobs to stay in indiana, if we want to promote our own, grow our own in indiana, then we have to be conscious in who we shop with." and they're urging "you" to visit and thank a small business! "we just want to call attention to that and remind people to keep it local, shop local, and support the small businesses in our area." and if you've always dreamt of owning your own business.. it's never too late to start... "so if they've been sitting on their couch thinking about it, or they've got something going on in their garage, now is the time to really talk to us and see if they can make that dream come true." if you haven't already -- you still have time to visit a local small business. the celebrations will continue until sunday. reporting live in terre haute.. kylee stewart.. news 10.. casting your vote -- all by using your taste buds! the "terre haute fire department" is