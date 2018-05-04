Speech to Text for Vigo County Early Voting

their pick in the indiana primary election. but the county has been doing what it can to increase voting numbers... with a little help. news 10s garrett brown is live in the newsroom to explain these efforts. on news 10 first at five.. i told you how early voting is turning out so far. as of last night ... roughly twenty five hundred votes have been cast. but the county and local businesses are still trying to keep those numbers up. tuesday the booker t. washington building was one of six new early voting centers for vigo county. wanda cooley has been volunteering her time doing her part to get voters like herself to the polls. so far she says it working. "maybe forty a day which is a lot. you know people take out their time to come in here and they've worked very hard to make it convenient to vote." but the county's work hasn't stopped at the early voting centers. the county hopes to get higher voting numbers compared to 2014. that's why they've been working with local businesses to help get the word out about election day. "for example baeslers market may not be a place to vote at this year but they are doing their best to let people know where they can go to." "since we're not a voting center we don't want people to plan on coming here for voting then be thrown off. so we want to make sure people know we are not a voting center and we're giving them a list of all the other places they can go." whether its knowing where to go on election day. or beating the rush before the primary day arrives. these local citizens just hope everyone comes out to get their voice heard. "but we're open and we're ready to help them and assist them anyway we can so come out and vote." if you'd like to take advantage of early voting....go to our website at wthitv.com. there we'll have the list of all the early voting locations. reporting live from the newsroom. im news 10s garrett brown back to you. the vigo county school corporation is releasing a new strategy to get students to