Speech to Text for Coach Finney arrest in Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of a long time youth football coach. authorities arrested "gary finney" of casey, illinois this week. he's charged with sexual assault and abuse. police say underage girls came forward with allegations against "finney". the claims date back to august 20-16 and august 20-17. news 10 spoke with the casey police department earlier this evening. officers say "finney" is a former youth football coach in clark county. a court date for finney is still pending. [b5]clay county illinois death invest-fs fs a death investigation is underway right now in clay county, illinois. this comes after authorities