Speech to Text for Hokkaido Arrest latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but first... a chain of hoosier restaurants is on the hot seat tonight. that's after the restaurants owners have been charged with corrupt business influence and theft. [b2]hokaido restaurant latest-vo off top fs one of those restaurants is right here in terre haute. the marion county prosecutor's office announced charges against 7 different people. ji rong lin is one of those people. he's the owner of hokkaido japanese buffet in terre haute. that's on south highway 41. authorities say they began an investigation into these restaurants in 20-14. that's when police say they found evidence of cash skimming. it's a method to hide or not report earnings. all together... the restaurant owners have been accused of not reporting around 8 million dollars in sales. news 10 continues to learn new details about what led to the arrest