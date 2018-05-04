Speech to Text for Bicknell and the Community Crossing Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're living with today.. they can become hidden dangers for motorists. that's why "1"-wabash valley town .. is looking to fix that problem quickly. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" explains.. they ar hoping to do it.. with the help of some state money. //////// "the roads here in bicknell have been an issue for years. in a small town like this one, the question is how do you get the funding to fix them? well thanks to an indiana grant, this small community may have an answer." pot holes, broken grates, and roads that well, don't quite look like roads anymore. "i mean we've got, there are craters on the moon that are smaller then some of these pot holes that we have. of course on a rainy day like this they're often disguised. because once they fill with water, well that's just a puddle on the road. no that's a crater about this deep." mayor thomas estabrook says that many of the streets have been neglected for years. that's where community crossroads comes in to help. community crossroads is a matching grant given out by the state of indiana to help communities rebuild failing roads. for bicknell, that is to the tune of four hundred eight thousand dollars. "we're in a position because of the size of our community, we only have to put up 25% of total project cost. which was for us $135,000." the project will re-pave nine streets, fix drainage issues, and bring sidewalks up to a-d-a federal regulations all to a grand total of around six hundred thousand dollars. "the scope and this is a large project that we have for a community this size would not be possible without outside state funding." "now this is the second year the city has been awarded this grant. estabrook says they hope to continue next year. back to you." ///////// storm team-"10".. on alert at