Clear

National Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer

Posted: Thu May 03 15:09:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 15:09:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for National Day of Prayer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"today" is "national day of prayer". folks gathered together this morning "for breakfast" "at the red barn" on the county's east-side. "national day of prayer" is a day americans turn to god .. and seek him "in unity". "this observance" always takes place "on the 1st thursday of may". ////// [b24]national day of prayer-sot vo ////// "i think it's exciting because we see how many other people are out there who are concerned for our nation as a whole in a positive way or in a way of concern and they just gather together. it's just a sign of unity really, is what it boils down to." /////// a couple of other events were also held today in honor "of national day of prayer" her in vigo county. they took place on the steps "of the vigo county courthouse". [b25]tease 1 (bicknell grant)-vo "our golden apple reveal" continues! meet our 4th educational
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It