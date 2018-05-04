Speech to Text for National Day of Prayer

"today" is "national day of prayer". folks gathered together this morning "for breakfast" "at the red barn" on the county's east-side. "national day of prayer" is a day americans turn to god .. and seek him "in unity". "this observance" always takes place "on the 1st thursday of may". ////// [b24]national day of prayer-sot vo ////// "i think it's exciting because we see how many other people are out there who are concerned for our nation as a whole in a positive way or in a way of concern and they just gather together. it's just a sign of unity really, is what it boils down to." /////// a couple of other events were also held today in honor "of national day of prayer" her in vigo county. they took place on the steps "of the vigo county courthouse".